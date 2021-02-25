Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $235.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $10.36 on Thursday, reaching $173.26. 34,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.