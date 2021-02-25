Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 8%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $165.35 and last traded at $168.97. 1,221,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,390,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Appian by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

