Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

