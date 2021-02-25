Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

