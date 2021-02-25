Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

