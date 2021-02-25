Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 3,318,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,064,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $226.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.