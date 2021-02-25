Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.54% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $500,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.