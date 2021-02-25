Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

AMAT stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 790,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,767 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $519,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 56.8% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $278,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

