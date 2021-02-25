Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials stock traded down $7.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.10. 594,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

