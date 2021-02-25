Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 594,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

