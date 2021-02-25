Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $145.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

AMAT stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.98. 670,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

