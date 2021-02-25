Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 7.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares traded down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $113.60 and last traded at $113.93. 11,338,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 8,417,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

