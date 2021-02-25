Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

AMTI traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 6,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,804. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.