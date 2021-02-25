Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
AMTI traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 6,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,804. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
