Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.28–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $47-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.96 million.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

