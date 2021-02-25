Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $10,155.60 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $10,155.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05.

On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $36,938.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $9,439.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $10,150.95.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 98,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,099. The company has a market cap of $584.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

