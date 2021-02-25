Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52), but opened at GBX 37 ($0.48). Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 21,458 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £70.81 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.84.

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

