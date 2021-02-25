Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 5.1%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. 1,007,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,932,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APRE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

The company has a market cap of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

