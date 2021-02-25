Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

