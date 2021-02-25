Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price traded down 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 3,816,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,468,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
