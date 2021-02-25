Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price traded down 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.98. 3,816,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,468,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.