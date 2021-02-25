Aragon Court (ANJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,579.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $103,579.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.56 or 0.00494050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00066812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.95 or 0.00463153 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

Aragon Court Token Trading

