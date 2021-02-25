Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Down 5.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 3,039,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,293,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after buying an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,871,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

