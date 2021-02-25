Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.