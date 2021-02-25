Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

