Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 6,977,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,275,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of £68.91 million and a PE ratio of -6.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.29.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

