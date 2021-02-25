ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39. 917,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,164,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.81.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 598,364.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 287,215 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

