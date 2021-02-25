Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 752,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,307,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

