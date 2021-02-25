Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 752,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,307,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
