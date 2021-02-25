ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.94 ($26.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

