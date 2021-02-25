ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.94 ($26.99).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.