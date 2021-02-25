Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,418. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.