Arch Resources, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $865.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

