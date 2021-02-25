Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 11.9%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price fell 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $50.03. 732,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 430,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $762.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 348,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $7,133,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.