Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.86% from the company’s current price.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Arconic stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Arconic has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arconic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

