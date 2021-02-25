Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $10,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

ACA stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

