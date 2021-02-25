Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Shares of ACA traded down $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $58.28. 15,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $68.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

