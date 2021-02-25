Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $70.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.