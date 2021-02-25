Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Trading Down 15.9%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was down 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $57.41. Approximately 987,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 280,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 714.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 204,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

