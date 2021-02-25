Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of RCUS opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

