Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Raised to $43.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCUS. Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $35.33 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

