Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

