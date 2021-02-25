Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 420,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,248. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.