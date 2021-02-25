Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 5.3%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 709,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 722,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $583.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

