Ardor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.42 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $156.96 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00237540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,009.79 or 0.02136589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

