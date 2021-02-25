Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $92.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

