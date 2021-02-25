Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

