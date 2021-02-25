Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 8,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,784. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,209,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,222,000 after buying an additional 73,626 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,536,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 323,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $3,683,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

