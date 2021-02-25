Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,688 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,688 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 240,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 959,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,980,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 252,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $428.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.