Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.83% of Argan worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Argan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Argan by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a P/E ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.