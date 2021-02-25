argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Cowen

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $317.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, hitting $339.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in argenx by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

