argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
argenx stock opened at $336.89 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.30.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
