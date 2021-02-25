argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $336.89 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

