Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.