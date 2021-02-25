Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 2.4%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) shares dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27). Approximately 17,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 39,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.97.

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

